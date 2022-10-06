ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
KESQ News Channel 3

LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police

A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital. The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was The post LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
knewsradio.com

Large Marijuana Bust In Anza

Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
ANZA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Woman is fatally hit by truck

An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
WESTMINSTER, CA

