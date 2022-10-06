Read full article on original website
Related
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
localocnews.com
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Art Pedroza started Orange County’s first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the top civic blog in Orange County – New Santa Ana, plus other blogs including New Anaheim, New Fullerton and the Irvine News Blog, as well as the OC Politics Blog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police
A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital. The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was The post LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police appeared first on KESQ.
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
Body found in South Bay debris fire; suspect arrested
A 42-year-old man suspected of killing another man and disposing his body in a fire in National City was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk driver gets 15 to life in deadly Santa Ana collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago.
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
orangecountytribune.com
Woman is fatally hit by truck
An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
Comments / 1