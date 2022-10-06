HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators seized a boat and trailer from a Hermitage man accused in a fishing scandal. Investigators with the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) obtained a warrant to seize the items as part of the investigation. Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker said they’re being taken as evidence as they were allegedly used during the cheating scandal.

HERMITAGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO