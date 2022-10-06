UPDATE: Law enforcement officials took Christopher Prichard into custody Sunday morning in connection to the death of Angela Prichard. According to a release from Richard Rahn, the Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent in charge of the case, “During the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail. The investigation into the death of Angela Prichard is ongoing An autopsy by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner is scheduled for today. No further information will be released at this time.”

