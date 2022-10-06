Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood sends “Hate My Heart” to country radio as her next single
Carrie Underwood is going into the Denim & Rhinestones Tour with a new single: “Hate My Heart.”. The singer announced the news by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsing the song for the tour, which launches on Saturday in South Carolina. Carrie co-wrote the song with Hardy, Hillary...
'Come Get Your Wife': Elle King to release first official country album next year
Elle King shares her story on her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife. Set for release on January 27, the album blends Elle’s passion for pop and rock with country music as she honors her family’s roots growing up in Ohio, the state name lending itself as the first track on the album.
Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dies at 96
Lansbury, born in London, won five Tony Awards during her long career, which included her hit television mystery show "Murder, She Wrote."
50th anniversary reissue of Cat Stevens' 'Catch Bull at Four' due in December
A remastered version of Cat Stevens‘ sixth studio album, 1972’s Catch Bull at Four, will be released on December 2 in multiple formats in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The album, which can be preordered now, will be available on CD, as a 180-gram vinyl LP and via...
