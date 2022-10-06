Read full article on original website
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Following Worcester apartment collapse, city council to consider creating emergency fund
Following the partial building collapse at 267 Mill Street and recent deadly fires in Worcester that displaced residents from their homes, the city council is considering creating an emergency trust fund for survivors of disasters and emergencies in the city. District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting the acting city...
Worcester furniture store Rotmans going out of business after more than 60 years
A long-time Worcester business is closing its doors. Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory, which opened in Worcester in 1956, is going out of business, store manager Barbara Kane confirmed Tuesday. Steve Rotman, the current CEO, inherited the business from his parents Murray and Ida Rotman. “Our founder has run the...
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan
SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
Loan Secured to Convert Buildings in Gardner
Gardner, MA – MassDevelopment has partnered with Fidelity Bank to provide a $2,940,000 loan to Mass Ave Rentals, LLC (MAR), led by developer Gary Lorden. MAR will use funds to renovate and convert two vacant commercial buildings at 42-50 and 52 Parker St. in downtown Gardner into 29 market-rate apartments that will include both one- and two-bedroom units. Construction began in July and is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Worcester to Review 6 Designs for West Boylston Drive Parcel
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks are reviewing six conceptual designs for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. The designs are submitted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning. The...
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
Worcester Housing Authority launching free meal delivery program
As rising grocery prices leave some Worcester residents uncertain if they’ll be able to afford their next meal, the Worcester Housing Authority (WHA) is stepping in. The WHA announced Monday that it is launching a new pilot program, Food Matters, that will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Armata’s Market ownership to take over Hampden’s Village Food Mart Tuesday
A beloved Longmeadow-based grocery store that’s been under reconstruction since a fire burnt the business down in November 2021 will take over ownership of Hampden’s Village Food Mart starting Tuesday. Village Food Mart, located at 43 Somers Road in Hamden, will officially switch ownership on Tuesday and join...
Search for new Worcester city manager returns to City Council agenda
WORCESTER — The City Council is scheduled to take up the city manager search at its Wednesday meeting, a week after an item outlining the next steps in the process was postponed by Mayor Joseph M. Petty. Petty has said that he would forgo a search and give the...
Dakin Humane Society names Megan Talbert executive director
Springfield’s Dakin Humane Society announced on Tuesday that it has named Megan Talbert as the new executive director of its organization, bringing with her a “wealth of experience” to the role. Talbert’s appointment follows a national search to fill the role of former Executive Director Carmine DiCenso...
Holyoke, Springfield community colleges take lead in celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and influence (Editorial)
The city of Springfield counts more than 54,000 residents of Puerto Rican heritage, more than any other community in Massachusetts and 20,000 more than in Boston. In Holyoke, the population’s Puerto Rican percentage is nearly 50%, which is higher than that of any other city in the United States other than in Puerto Rico (an American commonwealth and unincorporated U.S. territory) itself.
Worcester's Bancroft School names next leader
WORCESTER — Stephanie Luebbers will be the 14th head of the Bancroft School after a vote by the school's Board of Trustees. Following an "extensive and thorough" search process that began in November 2021, Luebbers will begin the role next July at the Shore Drive independent day school, which serves pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. "“I am...
