Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan

SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
SOUTHWICK, MA
high-profile.com

Loan Secured to Convert Buildings in Gardner

Gardner, MA – MassDevelopment has partnered with Fidelity Bank to provide a $2,940,000 loan to Mass Ave Rentals, LLC (MAR), led by developer Gary Lorden. MAR will use funds to renovate and convert two vacant commercial buildings at 42-50 and 52 Parker St. in downtown Gardner into 29 market-rate apartments that will include both one- and two-bedroom units. Construction began in July and is expected to be completed by July 2023.
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
LYNNFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke, Springfield community colleges take lead in celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and influence (Editorial)

The city of Springfield counts more than 54,000 residents of Puerto Rican heritage, more than any other community in Massachusetts and 20,000 more than in Boston. In Holyoke, the population’s Puerto Rican percentage is nearly 50%, which is higher than that of any other city in the United States other than in Puerto Rico (an American commonwealth and unincorporated U.S. territory) itself.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester's Bancroft School names next leader

WORCESTER — Stephanie Luebbers will be the 14th head of the Bancroft School after a vote by the school's Board of Trustees. Following an "extensive and thorough" search process that began in November 2021, Luebbers will begin the role next July at the Shore Drive independent day school, which serves pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.  "“I am...
WORCESTER, MA
