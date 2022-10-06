ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News

The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Cole Custer
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Racing on TV, October 10-16

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Road America#Fanduel Sportsbook
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 10/11/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #5 Halligirl – Parx R2 (1:22 PM ET) Halligirl arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks like the one to aim at as she attempts to make it two wins from her last three starts. Champagne Sister is of interest on stable debut and appeals as best of the rest, while My Coralena also demands respect. Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

What alterations should we make to our daily fantasy golf lineup-building process for a small-field, no-cut event in Japan? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, dissect a field with big names and unknowns, note betting odds movement, and uncover the best picks across each salary tier on FanDuel.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Allmendinger muscles by Gibbs in OT to take Xfinity Roval win

It took a bit of thievery for AJ Allmendinger to preserve his perfect record at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. “We got that one—we stole that one,” shouted Allmendinger after spinning his car like a dervish during a celebratory burnout at the finish line of the 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy