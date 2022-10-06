ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols

Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster

The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday

Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting

Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Hayward
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game

Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday

Love (knee) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The veteran forward recently bumped knees during practice and will be held out of Monday's preseason game as a precaution. The Cavaliers begin their regular season Oct. 19 against the Raptors.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win

Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Preseason Games#Hornets
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis

James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion

Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points

Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle

Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars

Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return

Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy