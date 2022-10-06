Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols
Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Exits Sunday
Chaisson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Chaisson missed last week's loss to the Eagles with an ankle issue and was listed as questionable for this Week 5 contest, though he appears to have picked up a separate knee injury during the first half. The third-year linebacker played only 27 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season, but his absence will leave Jacksonville short-handed with fellow outside linebackers Jordan Smith (knee) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) both out Sunday.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday
Love (knee) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The veteran forward recently bumped knees during practice and will be held out of Monday's preseason game as a precaution. The Cavaliers begin their regular season Oct. 19 against the Raptors.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Teams interested in adding WR don't plan on him playing until at least Week 10
Teams who may have an interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their rosters aren't planning on him being available until Week 10 or 11, according to sources. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and has been recovering since. He can't sign anywhere until he's healthy enough to pass a physical, and that's in doubt as of today.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
