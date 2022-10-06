Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will resume throwing at practice on Wednesday, per team owner Jerry Jones. Jones said the Cowboys will have a better idea of where Prescott's progress is after they see how he looks on Wednesday. Cooper Rush has racked up four straight wins while filling in as the starter, so the Cowboys can afford to make sure Prescott is back to full strength before sending him back out into game action. Dallas will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Week 6.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO