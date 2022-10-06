ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
politicsny.com

Lawmakers, labor leaders tout funding for LGBTQ employment program

Members of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus joined labor leaders and queer activists outside City Hall on October 7 to roll out a new funding initiative for non-profits and city agencies to recruit LGBTQ talent, provide training, and connect individuals to union jobs. The announcement came almost exactly four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
wild941.com

Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady

Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Queens, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
politicsny.com

2 Shot Outside Zeldin’s Shirley Home

Two people were shot Sunday outside the Shirley home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate trying to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to police and the congressman’s campaign. Three teenagers were walking on Saint George Drive West when an unknown assailant fired shots at the trio...
PUBLIC SAFETY
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#State Attorney General#New York City Comptroller#Linus Business#Nyc Comptroller#Seiu#Heatherwood Communities
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens shot near Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Police say two teenagers were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home on Sunday afternoon.At one point, he says, they were so close, they were right underneath his porch. In incident marks the second scare Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, has had to face in almost three months.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, his family is shaken.Zeldin was not home at the time, but his daughters were. The entire family is okay, but two people who were shot and found on his property, leaving many unanswered questions."I'm standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
politicsny.com

‘It’s not our DNA, it’s our dinner:’ 60% of patients at three NYC hospitals sticking with vegan meal options, City Hall says

Not long after Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Health+Hospitals CEO Mitchell Katz recently announced that Vegan lunches would be become the default option in at H+H/Lincoln, Metropolitan, and Woodhull Hospitals, the city says the healthier meals are being well-received by patients at the three facilities. According to City Hall, these...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting

The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
politicsny.com

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says two people shot in front of his Long Island home

New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by gunfire from a moving car, Suffolk County Police said.
SHIRLEY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy