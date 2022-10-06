Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Uvalde CISD will search for a new superintendent to replace Hal Harrell after retirement
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell will continue serving as superintendent through the rest of this year before retiring. At Monday night's meeting the board authorized their law firm to begin searching for a new superintendent to replace Harrell while leaving him in his...
Onto the next battle: Uvalde families focused on future following UCISD police suspension
UVALDE, Texas — "We will move forward to the next battle". Those words were tweeted Friday night by Brett Cross. He's the father of Uziyah Garcia, who died in a shooting May 24 inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. This follows the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's announcement that...
Uvalde CISD suspends the district's police department amid investigation
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has decided to suspend the Uvalde CISD Police Department "for a period of time." Officers currently employed with Uvalde CISD will fill other roles in the district, according to a news release from the district Friday morning. The district also announced that Director of Student Services Ken Mueller has elected to retire. This comes after both Mueller and Lt. Miguel Hernandez were placed on administrative leave.
Uvalde schools hired officer after DPS told district she was subject to investigation over Robb shooting
UVALDE, Texas — The Department of Public Safety told Uvalde school leaders an officer the district wanted to employ was subject to a state investigation. Still, UCISD hired the ex-trooper to protect its students. But the school district fired Crimson Elizondo Thursday after CNN published audio of her saying...
Backpacks displayed in remembrance of 19 students killed in Uvalde shooting removed from district office
UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since a small group of Uvalde parents began occupying the parking lot outside the school administration headquarters, where they have been directly demanding accountability following the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting. The protest, which has seen some community members camping outside the...
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
Uvalde school district officials to discuss retirement options for superintendent
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated ISD school trustees will be considering retirement options for Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to a letter Harrell addressed to school district staff members. The Uvalde Leader-News tweeted Friday that the trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss Harrell's options, but there is...
Uvalde families and Texas Democrats urge action on gun violence prevention
UVALDE, Texas — Families of victims of Uvalde along with Texas Democrats urged action on gun laws in a press conference Wednesday morning. Gun policies along with the response of the Texas attorney general and Gov. Abbott were discussed. At the press conference, Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb...
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
