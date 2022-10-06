UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has decided to suspend the Uvalde CISD Police Department "for a period of time." Officers currently employed with Uvalde CISD will fill other roles in the district, according to a news release from the district Friday morning. The district also announced that Director of Student Services Ken Mueller has elected to retire. This comes after both Mueller and Lt. Miguel Hernandez were placed on administrative leave.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO