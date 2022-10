MT. VERNON, IL — ON TUESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 50-year-old Lashawn Golliday of Mt. Vernon was arrested Thursday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Criminal Trespass to Land. 58-year-old Gina Curl of Mt. Vernon...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO