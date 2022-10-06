Pedestrian struck and killed by construction truck in Midtown: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer that was being used for construction in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning, cops said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 40s, was walking on West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle, cops said.

The victim was declared dead on the scene. The truck driver remained to talk to police, cops said.

Food vendor Momhed Ahmed, who said he heard the impact and saw the victim under the truck, told The Post the driver went “crazy” after the crash.

“The big truck, it hit one guy,” Ahmed said. “He went under the truck and he died.”

“The driver goes outside the truck and see what happens and he becomes crazy.”

The truck with the lettering Blue Kenseal Construction Products on it has incurred 117 traffic violations, including seven tickets for speeding in a school zone and one for running a red light since 2015, records show.

White Cap, the company that owns the truck, released a statement about the fatality.

“We are extremely saddened by the pedestrian fatality that occurred late this morning in Manhattan and involved a Kenseal truck,” the statement said. “We are currently cooperating with law enforcement to aid in their investigation.”