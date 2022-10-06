Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMBC.com
No new charges in the death of an off-duty firefighter shot and killed in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — No new charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter killed at a convenience store in independence. Independence police say the woman who pulled the trigger has been released from custody pending further investigation, and it's up to the prosecutor's office now. Tonight, loved ones...
KCTV 5
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct-tape, a metal collar and latex lingerie. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
nypressnews.com
Woman Escapes House Where She Was Imprisoned & Raped – And Says There Are More Victims! – Perez Hilton
A kidnapped woman in Missouri was finally able to escape her captor — but horrifyingly she says she isn’t the only one who was held in the home…. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., Kansas City police responded to a call near the 300 block of Old Orchard where neighbors say a woman was screaming and crying for help while banging on random doors. She had run out of a home in the neighborhood seemingly in a panic, but no one knew the severity of what was going on until law enforcement arrived.
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
KCTV 5
Trial date set for mother whose toddler son was found dead, had drugs in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City charged in connection with the death of her son has had her trial date set. Michaela Chism, accused of first-degree child endangerment (involving drugs), will appear before jury trial Dec. 19. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Excelsior Springs officer recovering, shot one week after wedding
Excelsior Springs officer Andrew Stott is recovering from three surgeries following a police shooting. It happened a week after his wedding.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Trial for Clay County mom charged in daughters’ deaths approaches
The trial for Jenna Boedecker, a Kearney, Missouri woman charged in her daughters' deaths, will begin October 17, 2022.
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped after being held captive and sexually assaulted. Timothy Haslett Jr., who lives at the home, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Crews boarded up the...
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
KCTV 5
Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Man stabs brother following argument over sandwich
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man stabbed his brother Saturday over an argument concerning sandwiches, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The stabbing happened in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that two brothers had an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
ESPD: No updates in investigation of 300 block of Old Orchard residence
Investigation into an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Excelsior Springs continued Saturday morning, but police say they are unable to provide an update.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
