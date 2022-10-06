Kimiko Glenn, H. Michael Croner to Voice Disney’s New Animated Series ‘Kiff’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and H. Michael Croner (“Craig of the Creek”) have been cast as voice-over co-stars in Disney Branded Television’s upcoming animated series “ Kiff ,” which will premiere in 2023 on the Disney Channel. Scroll down for a first look at the series.

Glenn will play Kiff, described as “an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town.” Croner will voice Barry, a bunny that Disney calls Kiff’s “naive and lovable bestie.” South Africa-based creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal are behind “Kiff,” which was set to be unveilved, with casting news and teaser trailer, on Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

According to Disney, “Kiff” was inspired by Heavens’ and Smal’s experiences growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, and its people and places. Each half-hour episode will be comprised of two 11-minute stories.

“Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life alongside one another, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often eccentric community,” according to the show’s longline. Music will also play a role in the series, with a new original song in every episode.

Besides Heavens and Smal, the show’s creative team includes co-producer and story editor Kent Osborne (“Phineas and Ferb” “Adventure Time”), who will serve as co-producer and story editor, and Winnie Chaffee (“Captain Planet and the Planeteers”) as producer. “Kiff” is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.

Kimiko Glenn, H. Michael Croner

Glenn’s busy voiceover career includes “Baby Shark’s Big Show,” “The Lion Guard,” “Close Enough,” “Elena of Avalor,” “Summer Camp Island,” “Duck Tales,” “Sofia the First” and “BoJack Horseman.” Besides “Craig of the Creek,” Croner’s voiceover credits include “F is for Family” and “Pickle and Peanut.” Glenn is repped by Buchwald and Untitled. Croner is repped by Imperium 7 Talent Agency.

Here’s a first look at “KIff”: