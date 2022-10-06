The Tylenol murders, part 4: ‘That’s Jim Lewis!’ The Tylenol task force turns its attention to a man with a disturbing past.

Read full article on original website
Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on doors and pleading for help last week, neighbors said Monday. Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate...
dallasexpress.com
Officer Killed Allegedly Targeted by Fellow Officer
A lawyer representing a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer who died in a training exercise said he believes the police officer was targeted by his colleagues who allegedly committed gang rape. Officer Houston Tipping died in May as a result of an alleged training accident, according to Yahoo News,...
CNN crew’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Thailand nursery massacre being probed by police
Police in Thailand are investigating whether a CNN crew “unethically” entered the nursery where at least 24 children were killed in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history, during their coverage of the mass shooting.The mass shooting had occurred on Thursday after the attacker, identified as former policeman Panya Kamrap, had stormed into the nursery in the town of Utthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, gunning down 38 people, including sleeping children.Danaichok Boonsom, the head of the local township administration, said he submitted his report on the CNN incident alleging unauthorised entry onto the government property.“Let the legal...
Key to finding Debbie Collier’s killer lies in her phone & Venmo request amount is a huge clue, PI says in latest update
THE key to unraveling the mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier lies in obtaining data from her cell phone and decoding the strange Venmo message sent from her account, according to a PI. Many questions remain and very few answers have been offered in the investigation into the death...
Ohio Woman Found Guilty of Murder for Shooting Her Doctor Husband 3 Times in the Head as He Slept
An Ohio woman was found guilty this week of murdering her husband, a doctor in the Columbus area, some four years ago. Holli Osborn, 46, was convicted by jurors in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, over the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.
Slain California family and suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say; charges filed
The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Applying for Job With Sheriff's Office
"She applied for a job as a security guard," a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
iheart.com
10 Dead, Including 2 Teens And 1 Child, In Gas Station Station Blast
Ten people, including a child and two teenagers, have died in relation to a gas station explosion in a small northwest Ireland village over the weekend, the Associated Press reports. The incident took place at an Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday (October 7) and Irish police...
Cops Looking For Texas Woman Indicted For Trafficking Jaguar Who Was Later Abandoned
Law enforcement is on the hunt for a Texas woman accused — for the second time — of wildlife trafficking. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of interstate transportation of an endangered species in the course of commercial activity, interstate sale of an endangered species, trafficking prohibited wildlife species and trafficking endangered species, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office tweeted that law enforcement agents are still looking for the Houston-dweller.
IFLScience
Innocent Man Freed From Prison After 35 Years, Thanks To An Old Episode Of Mythbusters
An innocent man has been freed from prison after serving 35 years of his wrongful conviction, partially thanks to a rerun of an old Mythbusters episode. In September 1986, two brothers were killed in a fire at an apartment in Southwest Chicago. Two siblings managed to escape the fire, and told authorities that they believed the fire had been started by a neighbor in retaliation for the death of her brother, allegedly at the hands of a street gang known as the Latin Kings, the Innocence Project explains.
Popculture
Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Harassment Lawsuit: Major Update on the Case
The Church of Scientology's appeal to prevent Danny Masterson's rape accusers from suing the religious organization was denied on Oct. 3 by the US Supreme Court. To ensure the disputes are settled out of the public eye, Scientology's leaders requested the court's assistance in enforcing a religious arbitration clause in their member contracts, reported the New York Post. However, SCOTUS declined to accept Scientology's case as the new term began this week. According to the online record, the Supreme Court did not provide a reason for deciding to dismiss the petition, simply noting "Petition DENIED."
Honda Civic Driver Casually Drives Away With Motionless Man On Hood
October means Halloween is coming, and that usually results in at least one or two weird occurrences in people's daily lives. Granted, those situations are generally innocent in nature, like your neighbors dressed up as condiments catching an Uber to a party. The incident seen here clearly doesn't have that innocent vibe, and frankly, there's not much backstory behind it.
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
Former NBA player arrested at LaGuardia Airport for hitting 10-year-old son: report
A former Chicago Bulls NBA player was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Monday after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face, the Port Authority Police Department said.
wealthinsidermag.com
Financial Crime: Where’s the beef? Rancher sentenced to 11 years for ripping off Tyson Foods of nearly $250 million in ‘ghost cattle’ scam.
A Washington state rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a nearly quarter-billion-dollar ripoff of Tyson Foods Inc. in which it sold the meat processor more than 260,000 head of cattle that didn’t exist. Prosecutors say Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Wash., ran the “ghost cattle”...
Prosecutor details ‘horrific brutality’ of Parkland shooting in final call for Nikolas Cruz to face death penalty
The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz making a final passionate plea for Cruz, 24, to be handed the death penalty for his crimes.The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.The defence is...
