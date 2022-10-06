Read full article on original website
VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl QSR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $63.0 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.783, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Joby Aviation's JOBY short percent of float has fallen 6.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Yum Brands YUM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.8 versus the current price of Yum Brands at $105.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for International Paper IP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, International Paper has an average price target of $35.67 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $27.00.
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for TransMedics Group TMDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransMedics Group. The company has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $37.00.
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
System1 SST stock rose 15.8% to $6.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 299.3K shares is 92.7% of System1's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.9 million. TuanChe TC shares increased by...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $63.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $56.00.
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading higher by 4.8% to $53.85 Tuesday afternoon. The stock may be rebounding following recent weakness in semiconductor and chip names after the US announced export restrictions to China. What Happened?. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Scorpio Tankers STNG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $45.33 versus the current price of Scorpio Tankers at $42.345, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Within the last quarter, McDonald's MCD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for McDonald's. The company has an average price target of $281.35 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $246.00.
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow. Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
