This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow. Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
NIO Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO. Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
Apple Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 103 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With AutoZone
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Las Vegas Sands
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands LVS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for Sealed Air
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $63.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $56.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NetApp
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on NetApp NTAP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the...
Analyzing VF's Short Interest
VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
