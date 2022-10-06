ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1077 WRKR

Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan

Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
multihousingnews.com

Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan

The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
wcsx.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
Cars 108

Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan

Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Cars 108

Are Michigan Schools Canceling Halloween Festivities This Year?

It seems some Michigan schools aren't in the Halloween spirit this year. Celebrating Halloween at school has been a tradition for decades. According to History, due to the high numbers of young children during the fifties baby boom, parties moved from town civic centers into the classroom. Again, this has been a tradition for roughly 70 years.
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Cars 108

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Cars 108

Saginaw Woman Spends $1.1 M After Being Appointed Mother’s Guardian

A Michigan woman is accused of spending over a million dollars of her mother's money after she was appointed to be her guardian due to a series of strokes. Valda Cork is accused of recklessly spending her mother's money after being appointed the woman's guardian and conservator in 2018. Her mother was no longer able to care for herself or handle her finances.
