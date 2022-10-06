Read full article on original website
Related
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Apple Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 103 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
System1 SST stock rose 15.8% to $6.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 299.3K shares is 92.7% of System1's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.9 million. TuanChe TC shares increased by...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow. Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
PETS・
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Hot Inflation Numbers Could Crater Stocks 5% — And Larry Summers Says Prices Aren't Dropping Any Time Soon
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September will be reported on Oct. 13 by the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co and former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers weighed in on what is happening and what could happen. Why It Matters:...
What Are Whales Doing With AutoZone
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Visa Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa. Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
500M EV Chargers Will Be Globally Deployed By 2040, EV Industry Moving At Lightning Speed: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 11) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Michael Farkas, Blink Charging founder, executive chairman and CEO, about how fast the EV trend was moving. "It's moving incredibly fast, by 2040 we are looking to deploy 500 million EV chargers globally," said Farkas.
CARS・
Zoom Overhang Likely To Remain Till Early 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock While Slashing Price Target By 31%
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $130 to $90. Marshall continues to think there is tremendous value in the enterprise platform ZM has built, something she expects to hear more about at the upcoming Zoomtopia.
Analyst Ratings for Sealed Air
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $63.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $56.00.
Qorvo May Trade At Discount Pending Diversification From Apple, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley downgraded Qorvo, Inc QRVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and an $85 price target. To accompany his September quarter EPS preview note, he re-rated. However, he did not revise his below-consensus FY24 and FY25 (although we saw a risk to consensus estimates). His lower price target...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0