Albuquerque, NM

PHOTOS: Special shapes take to the sky on day 6 of Balloon Fiesta

By Anna Padilla
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta began with a green flag. Balloons and special shapes filled the sky as part of the Special Shape Rodeo.

After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. {Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. {Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
After rain and a red flag the day before, balloons were able to return to the Albuquerque sky on day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
Special shapes lined Balloon Fiesta Park as part of the Special Shape Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)
