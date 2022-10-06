Read full article on original website
Related
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With AutoZone
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visa Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa. Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the...
Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lam Research LRCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Peering Into Joby Aviation's Recent Short Interest
Joby Aviation's JOBY short percent of float has fallen 6.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing VF's Short Interest
VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Xylem
Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl QSR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $63.0 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.783, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0