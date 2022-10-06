Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for Xylem
Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Sysco
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Sysco SYY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Becton, Dickinson
Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Becton, Dickinson. The company has an average price target of $286.5 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $272.00.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl QSR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $63.0 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.783, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Expert Ratings for Yum Brands
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Yum Brands YUM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.8 versus the current price of Yum Brands at $105.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Where National Instruments Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $44.0 versus the current price of National Instruments at $38.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Analyzing VF's Short Interest
VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Qorvo May Trade At Discount Pending Diversification From Apple, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley downgraded Qorvo, Inc QRVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and an $85 price target. To accompany his September quarter EPS preview note, he re-rated. However, he did not revise his below-consensus FY24 and FY25 (although we saw a risk to consensus estimates). His lower price target...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
