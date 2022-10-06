ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Xylem

Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Sysco

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Sysco SYY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Becton, Dickinson

Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Becton, Dickinson. The company has an average price target of $286.5 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $272.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl QSR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $63.0 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $52.783, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Yum Brands

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Yum Brands YUM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.8 versus the current price of Yum Brands at $105.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Teleflex

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Medtronic

Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where National Instruments Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $44.0 versus the current price of National Instruments at $38.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing VF's Short Interest

VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
