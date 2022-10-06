Read full article on original website
Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe
Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China. Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products. HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling
Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform. The statement, issued last week...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
Rover Has Multiple Long-Term Secular Tailwinds, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Rover Group Inc ROVR with a price target of $8.00. The analyst expected Rover to report third-quarter FY22 top and bottom-line results above consensus. Boone said TSA passenger Y/Y growth accelerated in August and September, while...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
Snap's 2023 and 2024 Ad Revenue Growth Rates Likely To Go Down Due To Tough Environment, Analyst Says While Slashing Targets By 25%
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju lowered the price target on Snap Inc SNAP to $22 from $29 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. His recent checks point to improving digital ad trends for Q3 versus Q2. Although many of the verticals where Snap has...
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
Understanding Robovoting & Why It Affects ESG Initiatives For Financial Companies
A bedrock principle of American democracy has always been one man, one vote. Shareholder elections are different because, typically, the voting power a shareholder has is directly proportional to their ownership stake. While this is not one man one vote, it is at least one share one vote.
What's Going On With Micron Shares
Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading higher by 4.8% to $53.85 Tuesday afternoon. The stock may be rebounding following recent weakness in semiconductor and chip names after the US announced export restrictions to China. What Happened?. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October...
Peering Into Joby Aviation's Recent Short Interest
Joby Aviation's JOBY short percent of float has fallen 6.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
3 Apartment REITs With High Yields To Consider For Better Economic Times
Equity real estate investment trusts primarily focus on the purchase of commercial properties. They rely on tenant rent to generate income. Since REITs must pay 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, the dividend yield tends to be higher than the average stock in the S&P 500. With the Vanguard...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
Zoom Overhang Likely To Remain Till Early 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock While Slashing Price Target By 31%
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $130 to $90. Marshall continues to think there is tremendous value in the enterprise platform ZM has built, something she expects to hear more about at the upcoming Zoomtopia.
Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; AZZ Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.08% to 29,178.15 while the NASDAQ fell 1.49% to 10,384.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.94% to 3,578.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
