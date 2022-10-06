ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
Rover Has Multiple Long-Term Secular Tailwinds, Says Analyst

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Rover Group Inc ROVR with a price target of $8.00. The analyst expected Rover to report third-quarter FY22 top and bottom-line results above consensus. Boone said TSA passenger Y/Y growth accelerated in August and September, while...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic

Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
What's Going On With Micron Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading higher by 4.8% to $53.85 Tuesday afternoon. The stock may be rebounding following recent weakness in semiconductor and chip names after the US announced export restrictions to China. What Happened?. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October...
Peering Into Joby Aviation's Recent Short Interest

Joby Aviation's JOBY short percent of float has fallen 6.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; AZZ Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.08% to 29,178.15 while the NASDAQ fell 1.49% to 10,384.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.94% to 3,578.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
