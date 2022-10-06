William Cahrenhusen, a seven year old lad who resides with his parents a few miles south of town, was brought in yesterday afternoon with a badly smashed foot. It seems that the boy was down in a dry well and a large stone was dropped from the top by another boy in such a manner that it struck the foot badly crushing three toes. The doctors found it necessary to amputate one of the toes, and they have grave doubts about saving the other two. They thought best to amputate all three of them, but the little lad objected so strongly that an attempt was made to save two of the toes. It is indeed a lucky thing for William that the stone struck his foot instead of his head.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO