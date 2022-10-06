ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
North Dakota State
City
Madison, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
CLEAR LAKE, SD
hubcityradio.com

SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
ANIMALS
pipestonestar.com

Days Gone By Week of Oct. 10, 2022

William Cahrenhusen, a seven year old lad who resides with his parents a few miles south of town, was brought in yesterday afternoon with a badly smashed foot. It seems that the boy was down in a dry well and a large stone was dropped from the top by another boy in such a manner that it struck the foot badly crushing three toes. The doctors found it necessary to amputate one of the toes, and they have grave doubts about saving the other two. They thought best to amputate all three of them, but the little lad objected so strongly that an attempt was made to save two of the toes. It is indeed a lucky thing for William that the stone struck his foot instead of his head.
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
newscenter1.tv

How one team of volunteers drove from South Dakota to Florida to provide aid to those in need from Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
NAPLES, FL
mprnews.org

Best fall color weekend for Minnesota?

They say all weather is local. The same may be true for fall colors. But this weekend looks like it could be the best weekend overall across Minnesota for leaf peepers. Friday’s updated fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows colors at or just past peak across most of northern Minnesota. Colors in southern Minnesota are progressing rapidly. Much of central and southern Minnesota now has 25 to 75 percent fall color showing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota

While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJON

Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.

Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
MINNESOTA STATE

