Benzinga
Elon Musk: Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Eliminate Critical Evidence After Failing 'To Buy His Silence'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly accused Twitter Inc TWTR of asking whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to destroy evidence just before he reinstated his offer to purchase the social media platform. What Happened: Zatko, a former head of security at Twitter, said he burned 10 handwritten notebooks and deleted...
Elon Musk Says Truth Social Is A 'Rightwing Echo Chamber' That Should Be Called 'Trumpet': Why He's Not Buying Twitter To Make Money
The richest person in the world is in the process of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. Elon Musk says the deal isn’t about making money. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week. The deal comes as Twitter and Musk are set for a highly publicized trial, with both parties suing each other.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
'You're Rich, You're Evil': Why Elon Musk Doesn't Get Along With One Of His Children
The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, has also made headlines in recent years for the number of children he has fathered. Elon Musk has said he’s doing his part to help with a declining global population. What Happened: News came out earlier...
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk recently created a stir by putting forward a peace plan, which included recommendations for asking people in the...
Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; AZZ Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.08% to 29,178.15 while the NASDAQ fell 1.49% to 10,384.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.94% to 3,578.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Analyst Ratings for McDonald's
Within the last quarter, McDonald's MCD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for McDonald's. The company has an average price target of $281.35 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $246.00.
Analysis: Why Elon Musk Should Run — Not Walk — Away From Twitter Deal
Even the richest person in the world makes a few mistakes. Similar to being in the markets, sometimes it is better to cut your losses and move on than to add on to a losing position. Unfortunately for Elon Musk and his wayward attempt to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR, there...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Zoom Overhang Likely To Remain Till Early 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock While Slashing Price Target By 31%
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $130 to $90. Marshall continues to think there is tremendous value in the enterprise platform ZM has built, something she expects to hear more about at the upcoming Zoomtopia.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
500M EV Chargers Will Be Globally Deployed By 2040, EV Industry Moving At Lightning Speed: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 11) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Michael Farkas, Blink Charging founder, executive chairman and CEO, about how fast the EV trend was moving. "It's moving incredibly fast, by 2040 we are looking to deploy 500 million EV chargers globally," said Farkas.
Hot Inflation Numbers Could Crater Stocks 5% — And Larry Summers Says Prices Aren't Dropping Any Time Soon
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September will be reported on Oct. 13 by the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co and former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers weighed in on what is happening and what could happen. Why It Matters:...
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
