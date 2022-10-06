ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Truth Social Is A 'Rightwing Echo Chamber' That Should Be Called 'Trumpet': Why He's Not Buying Twitter To Make Money

The richest person in the world is in the process of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. Elon Musk says the deal isn’t about making money. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week. The deal comes as Twitter and Musk are set for a highly publicized trial, with both parties suing each other.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Tsla#Tesla Shares#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Inc Tsla
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; AZZ Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.08% to 29,178.15 while the NASDAQ fell 1.49% to 10,384.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.94% to 3,578.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for McDonald's

Within the last quarter, McDonald's MCD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for McDonald's. The company has an average price target of $281.35 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $246.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy