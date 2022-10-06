Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged harassment incident on Monday. An RPD report said just before 12:00 p.m. the 38-year old and another man were playing cards on Gaddis Park bike path in the 800 block of West Highland Street. For some reason the suspect wanted the victim to leave his camp. The victim wouldn’t leave and the suspect allegedly shoved him. The victim alleged that the suspect also sat on top of him and pummeled him with his fist. He had injuries to corroborate this.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
KDRV
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
kqennewsradio.com
NEW JERSEY WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
A New Jersey woman was jailed after an alleged DUII incident Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 6:00 p.m. 36-year old Kandy Maffet was called in as being a possible drunk driver near the intersection of Northeast Rifle Range Street and Northeast Douglas Avenue. A caller said Maffet was parked on the sidewalk, stumbling, slurring her words and at one point had pulled her pants down to urinate. When the officer contacted the suspect, she had her pants pulled down and was crouched against the opening of her driver side door.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED PHYSICAL DISTURBANCE
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged physical disturbance early Sunday. An SPD report said just before 4:00 a.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of Bambi Lane in Oakland after a caller said there was an on-going disturbance between 37-year old Thomas Correa and a victim. Correa was found inside the home and failed to comply with commands. The report said the man has a multitude of cautions for assault on law enforcement and despite repeated attempts to gain compliance, Correa refused and ultimately resisted arrest. A taser was deployed and the man was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE RESTRICTIONS INCREASE ON CFPA LANDS
Fire restrictions have increased on lands protected by the Coos Forest Protective Association. Dry weather and fuel conditions have elevated fire danger levels prompting CFPA to impose a Level 2 industrial closure in the east portion of the district. The Limited Shutdown prohibits the following from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Sutherlin Police arrested a man following a reported disturbance early Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 12:45 a.m., 37-year old David Salamone allegedly pushed a victim and then broke a window during an argument in the 1000 block of East Central Avenue. Salamone was charged with harassment, and second-degree counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $8,750.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON LAUREL ROAD IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (October 10, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. The preliminary investigation...
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after alleged disorderly conduct incidents on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:30 a.m. an officer responded to the intersection of the Interstate 5 exit 136 off ramp and West Central Avenue where a man with a long metal pole was allegedly throwing things at vehicles and was confronted by patrons of a nearby business.
kptv.com
Van crashes into tree in Josephine County, leaving driver dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police. At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction. OSP’s...
kqennewsradio.com
KDRV
Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested a male suspect in his 60's Saturday morning after a barricade situation at the Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Officers got the call around 10 a.m. and responded to the area within 10 minutes. Police said the man got...
KDRV
Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY IN ROSEBURG UNHEALTHY MONDAY MORNING
The air quality in Roseburg is unhealthy as of early Monday morning. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality registered the air quality level at 153 as of 4:00 a.m. Monday. Drift smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, near Oakridge, is contributing to the air quality issue. Roseburg has the second worst air quality in Oregon. Oakridge registered an air quality level of 266 early Monday, which is considered very unhealthy, according to Oregon DEQ.
