Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
'You're Rich, You're Evil': Why Elon Musk Doesn't Get Along With One Of His Children
The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, has also made headlines in recent years for the number of children he has fathered. Elon Musk has said he’s doing his part to help with a declining global population. What Happened: News came out earlier...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial
Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Qorvo May Trade At Discount Pending Diversification From Apple, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley downgraded Qorvo, Inc QRVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and an $85 price target. To accompany his September quarter EPS preview note, he re-rated. However, he did not revise his below-consensus FY24 and FY25 (although we saw a risk to consensus estimates). His lower price target...
Snap's 2023 and 2024 Ad Revenue Growth Rates Likely To Go Down Due To Tough Environment, Analyst Says While Slashing Targets By 25%
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju lowered the price target on Snap Inc SNAP to $22 from $29 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. His recent checks point to improving digital ad trends for Q3 versus Q2. Although many of the verticals where Snap has...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
Rover Has Multiple Long-Term Secular Tailwinds, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Rover Group Inc ROVR with a price target of $8.00. The analyst expected Rover to report third-quarter FY22 top and bottom-line results above consensus. Boone said TSA passenger Y/Y growth accelerated in August and September, while...
Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Zoom Overhang Likely To Remain Till Early 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock While Slashing Price Target By 31%
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $130 to $90. Marshall continues to think there is tremendous value in the enterprise platform ZM has built, something she expects to hear more about at the upcoming Zoomtopia.
Hot Inflation Numbers Could Crater Stocks 5% — And Larry Summers Says Prices Aren't Dropping Any Time Soon
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September will be reported on Oct. 13 by the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co and former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers weighed in on what is happening and what could happen. Why It Matters:...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sabine Royalty Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $1.0167 per share. On Friday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.0167 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
