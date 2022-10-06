ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial

Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
Rover Has Multiple Long-Term Secular Tailwinds, Says Analyst

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Rover Group Inc ROVR with a price target of $8.00. The analyst expected Rover to report third-quarter FY22 top and bottom-line results above consensus. Boone said TSA passenger Y/Y growth accelerated in August and September, while...
Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sabine Royalty Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $1.0167 per share. On Friday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.0167 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
