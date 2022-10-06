ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ketk.com

One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Fraud & Exploitation Awareness Walk hosted by Smith County APS Board coming to Tyler next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carrie Blackwell and Pam Bates from Smith County Adult Protective Services Board came to East Texas Live on Tuesday. October is Financial Exploitation Awareness Month, and APS will have a walk on Oct. 18 at T.B. Butler Square in Tyler to raise awareness. APS investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of adults 65 and up or adults with disabilities.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

‘Voices of Hope’ music event raises awareness of domestic violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Crisis Center visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month and their “Voices of Hope” music event. The event is this Thursday Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at True Vine Brewing Company. Three local musicians will preform at the event and speeches discussing the impact of domestic violence and the services ETCC provides.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral

The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival crowd shots

Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and caters to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

This year’s Union Hill pumpkin patch is in full swing

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Last week kicked off the second year of the Union Hill pumpkin patch in Brownsboro. This year’s event activities include picking pumpkins, a corn cannon, inflatable slides, and even a hay maze. Families from all around East Texas are showing up, ready to pick...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

ETCADA discusses using data to help with drug abuse

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Mindy Robertson, Data Coordinator for the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss how they’re using data to fight drug abuse. ETCADA’s new Regional Needs Assessment is a collection of the latest behavioral health data and resources...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX

