Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Officer sent to ER after exposure to suspected fentanyl

Officers responded to Yakima Memorial Hospital today after receiving a call around 10 AM of someone smoking an unknown substance in one of the hospital rooms. Police say six nurses were exposed to the substance potentially breathing in the smoke. One of those nurses was Greg McDonald's daughter. "She was...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Victim identified in White Swan stabbing

YAKIMA COUNTY -- The man who was stabbed in White Swan on Friday has been identified as 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill II, from Wapato. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan for a report of a person being stabbed on Friday, Oct. 7.
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Home, WA
KIMA TV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting out of car window in front of Sheriff's Deputy

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in front of a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. Officials said at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was driving south on S. 1st St, just south of Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima, when he heard gunshots being fired in the area. The deputy then saw a vehicle leave a nearby parking lot.
YAKIMA, WA
Amy Bailey
KIMA TV

Candidate Doug White discusses why he's looking to unseat Dan Newhouse

YAKIMA -- Dan Newhouse defeated a packed primary, but now he's facing challenger Doug White in the general election. Today White shared the reasons he's looking to unseat Newhouse. White grew up in Yakima. He says after taking a look at the problems our community has been dealing with lately,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee

MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
MOXEE, WA

