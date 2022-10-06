Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
YPD officer, nurses recovering after suspected Fentanyl exposure at Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA -- Firefighters and Yakima Police officers have responded to reports of a HAZMAT incident at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Memorial staff confirming the situation has been resolved. Police say shortly before 10am Monday morning officers were sent to Yakima Memorial to reports of nurses who'd found someone on the third...
Officer sent to ER after exposure to suspected fentanyl
Officers responded to Yakima Memorial Hospital today after receiving a call around 10 AM of someone smoking an unknown substance in one of the hospital rooms. Police say six nurses were exposed to the substance potentially breathing in the smoke. One of those nurses was Greg McDonald's daughter. "She was...
Victim identified in White Swan stabbing
YAKIMA COUNTY -- The man who was stabbed in White Swan on Friday has been identified as 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill II, from Wapato. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan for a report of a person being stabbed on Friday, Oct. 7.
Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
NEW DETAILS: VIDEO of suspect being arrested, what led to Sunnyside officer being shot
SUNNYSIDE -- A Sunnyside Police officer has been shot and is being treated. Police say the incident started 9p.m. Monday night with Sunnyside police officers responding to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived on scene they say they heard shots being fired from inside a home on the 1400...
Driver in serious condition after Yakima police say he blew through red light
YAKIMA -- A driver was sent to the hospital after speeding through a red light in Yakima on Monday, Oct. 10. Yakima Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 40th Ave. and Summitview Ave. around 3 a.m. They say a Honda Civic was speeding westbound on Summitview and failed to...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting out of car window in front of Sheriff's Deputy
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in front of a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. Officials said at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was driving south on S. 1st St, just south of Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima, when he heard gunshots being fired in the area. The deputy then saw a vehicle leave a nearby parking lot.
Candidate Doug White discusses why he's looking to unseat Dan Newhouse
YAKIMA -- Dan Newhouse defeated a packed primary, but now he's facing challenger Doug White in the general election. Today White shared the reasons he's looking to unseat Newhouse. White grew up in Yakima. He says after taking a look at the problems our community has been dealing with lately,...
"Rainbow Fentanyl" bust in Moxee
MOXEE -- Authorities have made several recent arrests finding unusually colored fentanyl pills as concerns over rainbow fentanyl have spread through the west coast. In Moxee police say they pulled over a man with hundreds of the multi-colored pills. A Moxee police officer say they pulled over a pickup on...
