Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Family of 23-year-old killed in murder-suicide says there were no signs of abuse, joining advocates to spread awareness
HOUSTON – The motto at the Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence (AVDA) is “End Abuse, Begin Again” and the staff there says that goes for both victims and abusers. The family of a 23-year-old woman killed on Sunday is hoping the public hears that message loud and clear.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Evidence Room’: The murder case that haunts the Harris Co. criminal exhibit archive manager
Houston – Thousands of boxes fill the shelves of the Harris County Criminal Exhibits Archive Room, and they are all managed by one woman: Rhonda Spinks. Despite the thousands of boxes full of horrors, Spinks says there’s just one case that gets to her. The case of Josue...
Click2Houston.com
Spencer Solves It helps homeless veteran searching for job while raising a child with autism
HOUSTON – On a normal fall afternoon, Mark Purifoy plays with his 9-year-old autistic son Elijah at Matske Park in Houston. The only problem is, Mark doesn’t want to end up living in this park, or anywhere else on the street with his little boy, and that could happen if he doesn’t get help soon.
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Husband of missing Alvin woman asks Southeast Texans for help
12News spoke with the husband of a missing woman from Alvin who has ties to orange. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds has been missing since September 22.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Click2Houston.com
2 bodies found in Baytown linked to suspect killed by officers following shooting rampage: PD
BAYTOWN, Texas – Two bodies discovered Sunday have been linked to a suspect who was shot and killed by officers after going on a shooting rampage last week, killing two and injuring two others, bringing the total number of victims to six, according to the Baytown Police Department. The...
Click2Houston.com
Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room: The cases that changed the people of Houston
Harris County – Thousands of boxes live in the Harris County criminal exhibits archive. But each boxes contains the story of innocent people, violent criminals and how their lives were forever altered. Check out the graphic below to look at who is being profiled in Season One of The...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: First-time candidate, political newcomer Alexandra Del Moral Mealer presses attack for Harris County Judge
IN THIS EPISODE: Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, the GOP Candidate running for Harris County Judge, talks about what led to her jump on the campaign trail with a goal to unseat incumbent candidate Lina Hidalgo. Self-proclaimed “Against the Odds” candidate for County Judge. It’s developed into an interesting...
Click2Houston.com
Join the fight to end cancer in Houston
HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Texas, with more than 21,000 women in Texas being diagnosed this year. One local survivor has teamed up with the Houston chapter to help raise awareness and...
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
Murder trial to begin for man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal during traffic stop in 2019
Robert Solis, 47, is charged with capital murder after prosecutors said he shot Dhaliwal during a traffic stop, firing his gun several times.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty security guard shoots, kills resident in southwest Houston after he pulls gun out on her, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an off-duty security guard shot and killed a resident following an argument where the man pulled a gun out on her in southwest Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a gas station located at 8730 Westheimer...
Comments / 0