Read full article on original website
Related
6 Analysts Have This to Say About International Paper
Analysts have provided the following ratings for International Paper IP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, International Paper has an average price target of $35.67 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $27.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bausch & Lomb
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bausch & Lomb BLCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bausch & Lomb. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $19.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About TransMedics Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for TransMedics Group TMDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransMedics Group. The company has an average price target of $44.0 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $37.00.
Analyst Ratings for Xylem
Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Analyzing VF's Short Interest
VF's VFC short percent of float has risen 9.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.40 million shares sold short, which is 4.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Yum Brands
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Yum Brands YUM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $138.8 versus the current price of Yum Brands at $105.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Where National Instruments Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $44.0 versus the current price of National Instruments at $38.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Expert Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic MDT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $101.29 versus the current price of Medtronic at $82.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Medtronic...
Analyst Ratings for Texas Roadhouse
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Roadhouse TXRH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Texas Roadhouse. The company has an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow. Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
PETS・
Cinemark Hldgs Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cinemark Hldgs CNK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
A Preview Of PepsiCo's Earnings
PepsiCo PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0