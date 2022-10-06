ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh

I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses

Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh to celebrate first Hispanic Heritage Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend Pittsburgh will have a chance to taste and celebrate Hispanic culture on the North Shore.Music, food and more will be on display Saturday at PNC Park, the location of the first Hispanic Heritage Festival in Pittsburgh. "When we first moved to Pittsburgh, we saw a lack of culture in terms of Hispanic culture," said Benny Ulloa, the owner of Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant. "So we figured we'd bring an event like this, which I have seen in other parts of the country." It was Ulloa's idea to have a Hispanic Heritage Festival in the 'Burgh. "We first did...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Reunited Blink-182 returning to Pittsburgh in May

Reunited and it feels so good for Blink-182 fans. Multiplatinum, award-winning pop-punk rockers Blink-182 are embarking on an extensive tour next spring that will bring the group to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on May 17. The show will feature Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local jeweler suing PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
UNIONTOWN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

Pittsburgh Bowl Projections 2022: Week 6

The Pittsburgh Panthers responded coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Israel Abanikanda ran all over the Virginia Tech defense to lift the Panthers to victory. That win put the Panthers at 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play. A few projections stayed the same since last week, but we did get a couple of new projections for a bowl game a little closer to home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA

