Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Residents Have Until Tuesday to Register to Vote in Midterm ElectionLarry LeaseTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A
The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
starlocalmedia.com
Elam’s route running helping to reinvigorate The Colony passing attack
There have been many talented wide receivers over the years that have made their mark for The Colony football team – a list that includes Shafiq Taylor, Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller. Price is currently one of the top wide receivers for Texas Tech, while Gonzalez is...
starlocalmedia.com
For Jenn Rojas, coaching youth in Celina is a way to help build lasting friendships in a growing city
Upon moving to Celina, Jenn Rojas knew that getting involved in the community would be a great way to meet people. Today, she's engrained in the Celina community, serving as a volunteer coach for pee-wee cheer and youth volleyball and maintaining the websites for Bobcat Moms and PeeWee Cheer. Tell...
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Leader communities this week
The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Evan Fee, Special Education math teacher at Little Elm High School
Evan Fee has incorporated music into education, engaging students beyond just workbooks. As an avid reader and lover of art, Fee inspires students and has been teaching at Little Elm High School for almost a decade. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Sandy Edwards, the President of Theatre Coppell
Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: A Kaleidoscope of Colors in Coppell
The City of Coppell held its annual Kaleidoscope event on Saturday, Oct. 15, encouraging event goers to participate in a chalk art contest, listen to live music, and engage with marketplace and food vendors. This year’s event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East and provided plenty of activities for attendees to immerse themselves in.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Denny Mosseller, long-time resident of Lewisville and passionate volunteer
Denny Mosseller has lived in the area for 44 years, spending his time volunteering, traveling and spending time with family. He is dedicated to the community through helping those who are disadvantaged and helping others realize their dreams. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Southbound DNT near Main Street in Frisco closed due to spill
According to the Frisco Police Department alert at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, southbound Dallas North Tollway is closed at Main Street due to a spill. All traffic is being forced to exit at that location. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route until it is cleaned up. Follow Frisco Police social media for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mesquite Animal Services Manager Megan King
Meagan King is Mesquite's new animal services manager. She oversees many areas in the city's involvement in ensuring animal safety.
starlocalmedia.com
LLELA artist series: Student hopes to create environmental influence through art
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Aurora Isabella titled her mural at LLELA “A Curious Look at LLELA,” focused...
starlocalmedia.com
A Q&A with the Vice President of Frisco's Economic Development Corporation
Gloria Salinas serves as Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
starlocalmedia.com
121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio
121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County detention officer arrested after cell phone and charger found in inmate's cell
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
Comments / 0