Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A

The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Leader communities this week

The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
#Volleyball#The Lady Hawks#Cowgirls
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: A Kaleidoscope of Colors in Coppell

The City of Coppell held its annual Kaleidoscope event on Saturday, Oct. 15, encouraging event goers to participate in a chalk art contest, listen to live music, and engage with marketplace and food vendors. This year’s event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East and provided plenty of activities for attendees to immerse themselves in.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Denny Mosseller, long-time resident of Lewisville and passionate volunteer

Denny Mosseller has lived in the area for 44 years, spending his time volunteering, traveling and spending time with family. He is dedicated to the community through helping those who are disadvantaged and helping others realize their dreams. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com

Southbound DNT near Main Street in Frisco closed due to spill

According to the Frisco Police Department alert at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, southbound Dallas North Tollway is closed at Main Street due to a spill. All traffic is being forced to exit at that location. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route until it is cleaned up. Follow Frisco Police social media for updates.
FRISCO, TX
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
DALLAS, TX

