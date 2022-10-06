ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
Special needs affordable housing development opens

People with disabilities, and those who have experienced homelessness and domestic violence, have a new local housing resource. Pinellas County officials joined leadership from Boley Centers Friday to celebrate the opening of Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park. The development not only provides 21 income-restricted one, two and three-bedroom apartments for people with specific needs, but it also offers its residents wraparound services through partnerships with local organizations such as CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse).
Downed Power Line Sparks Blaze At A Tampa Home

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working fire Monday afternoon on Lancelot Loop in Tampa. “Multiple calls came into our Emergency Dispatch Center at around 5:30 Monday from neighbors reporting a residence on fire with electricity flickering in the
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin

Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Council begrudgingly approves budget, 13% tax increase

The St. Petersburg City Council approved a new budget and a 13% millage rate increase Thursday, but not before issuing some choice words for Mayor Ken Welch regarding Albert Whitted Airport. Assistant City Administrator Tome Greene presented the final FY23 municipal budget proposal to council members during Thursday’s meeting. He...
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.

2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
