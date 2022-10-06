People with disabilities, and those who have experienced homelessness and domestic violence, have a new local housing resource. Pinellas County officials joined leadership from Boley Centers Friday to celebrate the opening of Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park. The development not only provides 21 income-restricted one, two and three-bedroom apartments for people with specific needs, but it also offers its residents wraparound services through partnerships with local organizations such as CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse).

