fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Bay News 9
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
stpetecatalyst.com
Special needs affordable housing development opens
People with disabilities, and those who have experienced homelessness and domestic violence, have a new local housing resource. Pinellas County officials joined leadership from Boley Centers Friday to celebrate the opening of Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park. The development not only provides 21 income-restricted one, two and three-bedroom apartments for people with specific needs, but it also offers its residents wraparound services through partnerships with local organizations such as CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse).
Looking to buy? Historic 'The Spanish Castle' hits the housing market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a new home and willing to cough up a good amount, there might be a listing online just for you. The Spanish Castle, built by Samuel Schooley in the 1920s, sits on almost a full acre of land in the quaint Old Pasadena, which is just east of downtown St. Petersburg.
Judge hits red light before Hillsborough County residents can vote on transportation tax referendum
The second attempt at a transportation surtax in Hillsborough County hit a major roadblock with a month to go until Election Day.
Downed Power Line Sparks Blaze At A Tampa Home
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working fire Monday afternoon on Lancelot Loop in Tampa. “Multiple calls came into our Emergency Dispatch Center at around 5:30 Monday from neighbors reporting a residence on fire with electricity flickering in the
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
villages-news.com
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin
Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
stpetecatalyst.com
Council begrudgingly approves budget, 13% tax increase
The St. Petersburg City Council approved a new budget and a 13% millage rate increase Thursday, but not before issuing some choice words for Mayor Ken Welch regarding Albert Whitted Airport. Assistant City Administrator Tome Greene presented the final FY23 municipal budget proposal to council members during Thursday’s meeting. He...
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed today an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
995qyk.com
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.
2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
Fallen Plant City firefighter honored in national ceremony
A Plant City firefighter who died following a years-long cancer battle in 2021 was honored in a national ceremony on Sunday.
