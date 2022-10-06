Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Debris drop-off locations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders. Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of. Opportunities still exist to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
Mysuncoast.com
Bishop Museum gets grant to expand manatee care
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has received more than $700,000 in grants to expand its manatee care and rehabilitation program. Funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will pay for upgrades including emergency transportation, veterinary lab equipment, and renovation of a newly leased facility in Myakka City.
Mysuncoast.com
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Mysuncoast.com
A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02 inches to SRQ, 0.06 inches in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15 inches on the east side, 2.44 inches on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime...
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine and Warmth Continues Through Columbus Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plenty of sunshine will continue through the holiday weekend. Sunday evening there is a very slim chance of rain. Columbus Day holds on to cheery weather with mostly sunny skies and a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon. Moisture kicks up in the atmosphere on Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of rain to the Suncoast. Expect thunderstorms to visit the Suncoast through the work week, mostly in the afternoon. Rain chances decrease next weekend.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water deemed safe to drink
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
Mysuncoast.com
WWII Veteran recites pledge of allegiance at Manatee County Commission meeting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Manatee County Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners and the public were treated to an invocation and the pledge of allegiance presented by a veteran of the Second World War. Last year, Commissioners voted to recognize local Veterans by inviting them to lead the Pledge of...
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
Comments / 0