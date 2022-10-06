ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storm Debris drop-off locations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders. Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of. Opportunities still exist to get...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Mysuncoast.com

Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bishop Museum gets grant to expand manatee care

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has received more than $700,000 in grants to expand its manatee care and rehabilitation program. Funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will pay for upgrades including emergency transportation, veterinary lab equipment, and renovation of a newly leased facility in Myakka City.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in Sarasota Shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Odyssey#Hurricanes#The Theatre#Performing#Suncoast
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02 inches to SRQ, 0.06 inches in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15 inches on the east side, 2.44 inches on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunshine and Warmth Continues Through Columbus Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plenty of sunshine will continue through the holiday weekend. Sunday evening there is a very slim chance of rain. Columbus Day holds on to cheery weather with mostly sunny skies and a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon. Moisture kicks up in the atmosphere on Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of rain to the Suncoast. Expect thunderstorms to visit the Suncoast through the work week, mostly in the afternoon. Rain chances decrease next weekend.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood water deemed safe to drink

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy