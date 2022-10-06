ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Washoe County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD Board of Trustees to discuss budget, new superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the budget for the upcoming year and conduct a performance review of new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield in separate meetings Tuesday. In a special meeting at 11:00 a.m., trustees will discuss how Enfield has performed at...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy