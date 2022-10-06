Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Human Services reminds parents of safe sleep practices for infants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is Infant Safe Sleep Month, and Washoe County Human Services Agency has an alert for parents. Since 2018 there have been 26 infant deaths due to improper sleep practices. Parents need to be reminded of the ABCs. A is for Alone. Keep your baby’s sleep...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
KOLO TV Reno
World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Board of Trustees to discuss budget, new superintendent
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the budget for the upcoming year and conduct a performance review of new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield in separate meetings Tuesday. In a special meeting at 11:00 a.m., trustees will discuss how Enfield has performed at...
