ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tech stocks could bounce back by next year, but it will be a ‘volatile ride,’ Citi says

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj8RX_0iOk9LJM00

The year 2022 hasn’t been a good one for tech stocks, but that could change soon.

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for tech stocks after a rough few months.

Companies like Netflix and Peloton benefited greatly from people spending more time at home during the pandemic.

But this year, with most COVID-era restrictions in the U.S. lifted and the return of pre-pandemic activities like travel, tech stocks have taken a huge tumble. A murky economic outlook and higher interest rates exacerbated an already bad year for tech stocks, contributing to a massive $1.3 trillion loss in their value in March. Things haven’t gotten much better since then, with last month’s higher-than-expected inflation report leading to $500 billion in lost value for the six largest U.S. tech companies. It sparked the worst two-week stretch for the tech-heavy Nasdaq—down 23% from a year ago—since the pandemic’s early days.

But as bad as things look for the tech industry now, the tide may be changing. While global economic growth is projected to slow next year, tech stocks might be the exception, according to Citi analysts.

Next year, as the Federal Reserve begins to stop raising interest rates, investors will likely focus more on growth stocks that have the highest potential for profit, Citi strategists led by chief global equity strategist Robert Buckland wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Buckland’s team expects global stocks overall to provide an 18% return for investors in 2023, but the road will be bumpy. Next year will likely be “a volatile ride” for investors, according to the Citi analysts.

Tech stocks to bounce back

Interest rates and stock valuations tend to have an inverse relationship, as higher corporate borrowing rates make it less appealing for businesses to invest in their own growth. Speculative or growth stocks including tech can be especially vulnerable to higher interest rates because they depend on the promise that a market will perform well over the long term.

The tech industry’s downturn this year has forced companies including Amazon and Facebook parent Meta to announce hiring freezes or spending cuts, while others such as Netflix and Snapchat parent Snap have already resorted to layoffs.

Last month, the Fed raised interest rates for the fifth time this year, and signaled that it will raise them again before the year is done. The Fed plans on stopping interest rate hikes by March 2023, and Citi analysts say this will be a turning point for stocks.

By the end of next year, Buckland’s team expects that “investor attention will increasingly switch to EPS risks,” referring to earnings per share and company profits.

The analysts added that sectors with greater potential for high earnings, including health care and technology, will take priority among investors. These sectors also perform “reasonably well in a recession,” the analysts wrote.

But volatility will still reign supreme in global markets next year, Citi warned. With the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. growing, a severe enough economic downturn could hit tech stocks, too.

And if the Fed continues to raise rates past March, it could create sustained headwinds for the tech sector. Last month, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said he was “optimistic” about the Fed reaching its peak funds rate in March, but that this target also depends on there being no surprises.

“There could be shocks; there could be other difficulties,” Evans warned.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

Enphase brand solar battery mounted on the wall of a barn in California. “It’s all about analyzing your business and planning ahead,” Enphase Energy CFO Mandy Yang told me when I asked how the solar company is managing growth in 2022. “It’s not just what we did this year to respond to the turbulent markets. We started looking ahead two to three years ago.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Cathie Wood just wrote an open letter to the Fed accusing it of stoking ‘deflation’ and looking at the wrong economic indicators

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, at the 2022 Bitcoin Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center in April. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s this year in an attempt to cure America’s inflation problem. But now, many economists and business leaders are beginning to question whether the medicine (rate hikes) could be worse than the disease (inflation).
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckland
Fortune

‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says

The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
BUSINESS
Fortune

How this 42-year-old mom paid off $35,000 in debt in 8 months

After graduating from college in 2005, Becky Guiles was left with a mountain of debt. The now-42-year-old took out nearly $25,000 in student loans to pay for her tuition at a New York state school, and put her room, board, and books on her credit card. To get around campus, Guiles also took out a car loan. Eventually, Guiles accrued nearly $35,000 in debt.
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Citi#Stock#Growth Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Peloton#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fortune

Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry

When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
MARKETS
Fortune

9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped

Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

224K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy