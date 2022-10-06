ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJAjY_0iOk9BU600

Brown becomes the 16th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Devin Brown lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as part the tradition that signifies his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s a natural-born leader,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team. “He’s been working his butt off, handling his business on and off the field.”

Brown came to Columbus as a former four-star prospect from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, where he threw for a state single-season record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also rushed for 430 yards and eight scores while leading the Chargers to an appearance in the state championship game.

Brown was among 11 freshman who arrived on campus in January, and though he has yet to throw a pass in a game for the Buckeyes this season, he played 15 fourth-quarter snaps in the wins over Toledo and Rutgers in relief of starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord , handing the ball off on each play.

“Appreciate you guys welcoming me to the brotherhood,” Brown told his teammates. “Shoutout to my unit, C.J., Kyle. Appreciate you guys for getting me better every day. Coach (Corey) Dennis , Coach (Todd) Fitch . Shoutout Coach (Jim) Knowles for making it hard on me.”

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Brown now the 16th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe, joining quarterback Mason Maggs , running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey , wide receivers Kojo Antwi , Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes , defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson , defensive tackle Hero Kanu , linebacker C.J. Hicks , cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner , safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles and kicker Jayden Fielding .

