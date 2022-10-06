The 80-year home of legacy station Talk Radio KGO-AM is no more. Cumulus has flipped the switch to sports betting. “810 The Spread will be the Bay Area’s best bet for sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts, and we are pleased to introduce sports-betting radio to our community,” said Kevin Graham, PD. “The station will feature a lineup of expert personalities that deliver unique sports talk and sports betting insights that entertain, inform, and engage, along with Cal Football and Basketball as well as select professional and college sports play-by-play events. While 810 The Spread will feature specific gambling information, we believe our entertaining presentation will make it a favorite for all Bay area sports fans and a perfect complement to the legendary KNBR and KTCT.”

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO