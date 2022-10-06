Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
New Cinematic Podcast Thriller
“Dark Sanctum”, is an original seven-episode limited series written and produced by Mark Ramsey. The series is inspired by TV classics like The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt, and classic radio scare-fests like Inner Sanctum and Lights Out. “I was with Wondery at their beginning, and I’m...
Radio Ink
More Scary Fiction For Halloween
Just in time for Halloween, “I Hear Fear” is a new podcast anthology series of six scary fiction stories. Actress Carey Mulligan will introduce a new scripted horror tale each week that is inspired by true events. Each episode features distinct stories crafted by expert storytellers Katya Apekina...
Radio Ink
Programming Webinar This Thursday
Benztown and P1 Media Group are hosting a free webinar Thursday called “Join the Conversation: The Incredible NOW! Radio Success Story – Part II.” The topic will be programming successful radio stations. The webinar will be hosted by Andreas Sannemann, CEO, Benztown, and Ken Benson, Partner, P1...
Radio Ink
NAB Honors Legendary Hosts
The National Association of Broadcasters will present the New York Impact Award to two legendary radio hosts, Elvis Duran and Scott Shannon. The award program will take place on Thursday, October 20 as part of the 2022 NAB Show New York. “We are honored to present this year’s Impact Award...
Radio Ink
Our Best Managers Issue is Out Today
The October 10th print issue of Radio Ink Magazine will be mailed around the country starting today. Digital subscribers will see the magazine instantly in their e-mail. The issue features iHeartMedia’s Bernie Weiss on the cover and profiles of The 30 Best Managers in Radio. Get your own personal copy of the magazine by subscribing HERE.
Radio Ink
Cumulus Bets On The Spread
The 80-year home of legacy station Talk Radio KGO-AM is no more. Cumulus has flipped the switch to sports betting. “810 The Spread will be the Bay Area’s best bet for sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts, and we are pleased to introduce sports-betting radio to our community,” said Kevin Graham, PD. “The station will feature a lineup of expert personalities that deliver unique sports talk and sports betting insights that entertain, inform, and engage, along with Cal Football and Basketball as well as select professional and college sports play-by-play events. While 810 The Spread will feature specific gambling information, we believe our entertaining presentation will make it a favorite for all Bay area sports fans and a perfect complement to the legendary KNBR and KTCT.”
Radio Ink
Art Laboe Dies at Age 97
The legendary Art Laboe died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs, CA at the age of 97. In September, Laboe celebrated 79 years in radio. Laboe worked for some legendary California radio stations throughout his long and successful radio career, including KRTH-FM, KRLA and KFI. He also coined the phrase “Oldies But Goodies.”
