2 police officers on motorcycles involved in crash while escorting funeral procession in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Two police officers on motorcycles crashed while escorting a funeral procession in Waltham on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street and Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. found a pair of motorcycle officers who had crashed into each other, according to the Waltham Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the officers’ injuries. They were taken to an area hospital.

A photo from the scene showed the motorcycles resting on the ground next to an SUV.

Main Street from Hill Road to Market Place Drive has been shut down and the area is roped off with police tape.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of until further notice.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

