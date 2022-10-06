Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arab American National Museum hosts Grand Gala in Dearborn this weekend
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Arab American National Museum is hosting its annual gala event to raise money to support the Dearborn-based museum, the only one of its kind in the country. The museum’s grand gala is Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., at The Henry Hotel in Dearborn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southwest Detroit youth puts spotlight on Latino figures
They are and were some of the most beloved, influential figures in Hispanic Culture history, and a group of youth in Southwest Detroit is bringing their stories to audiences throughout the city. “And I wanted to make something that actually represented the youth. Something where they have the opportunity to embrace their culture, to embrace their identity and also to learn. Because, I believe that if you don’t learn about your story, how do you embrace it?” said Karilú Alarcón Forshee Creator of “La Carpa” Theatre.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm up with ramen noodles this Fall
The cooler temps and changing leaves could have you thinking about comfort food, and ramen noodles could do just the trick. City Ramen in Royal Oak is filling bowls with broth, noodles and a whole lot more. City Ramen Executive Chef Adam DeMonaco says they believe what makes their noodles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win
Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire marshal ends Dearborn school board meeting early due to disorderly crowd
DEARBORN, Mich. – A fire marshal has ended a Dearborn school board meeting early due to the crowd becoming disorderly. The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments. The situation...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Comments / 0