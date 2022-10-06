ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southwest Detroit youth puts spotlight on Latino figures

They are and were some of the most beloved, influential figures in Hispanic Culture history, and a group of youth in Southwest Detroit is bringing their stories to audiences throughout the city. “And I wanted to make something that actually represented the youth. Something where they have the opportunity to embrace their culture, to embrace their identity and also to learn. Because, I believe that if you don’t learn about your story, how do you embrace it?” said Karilú Alarcón Forshee Creator of “La Carpa” Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm up with ramen noodles this Fall

The cooler temps and changing leaves could have you thinking about comfort food, and ramen noodles could do just the trick. City Ramen in Royal Oak is filling bowls with broth, noodles and a whole lot more. City Ramen Executive Chef Adam DeMonaco says they believe what makes their noodles...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win

Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
Lifestyle
Travel
Halloween
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI

