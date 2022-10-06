Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-121045- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Some storms may reach strong to severe limits with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO