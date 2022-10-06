Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Honda to Invest in Ohio for Electric Vehicle Production, Including New Battery Plant with LG Energy Solution
$4.2 billion in investments will secure more than 2,500 new Ohio jobs. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio leaders announced today that Ohio will continue its historic dominance in the automotive manufacturing industry as Honda selected Ohio to lead its electric vehicle (EV) production and, with LG Energy Solution, a joint venture battery plant.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 10, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 10, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) •Brian C. Alsdorf of Utica was issued a traffic citation for speed. •Aaron J. Glick of Newport, Pa. was issued a traffic citation for a stop sign violation. •Check fraud – South Market St.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine and ODNR Director Mertz Open Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center
(LOGAN, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz to officially open the long-anticipated Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center. “Hocking Hills attracts millions of visitors each year, and this new lodge will provide an even greater experience for Ohio and all...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Police Register – Oct 10, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer was dispatched to Yoakam Drive for a report of vandalism. Units were dispatched to a fight at 201 North Mulberry Street (Mount Vernon Public Library) between 3 females. Upon arrival, an officer determined the situation to be a Domestic Violence situation. The.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themountvernongrapevine.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-121045- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 633 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Some storms may reach strong to severe limits with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Comments / 0