Relationship Advice

In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’

Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

