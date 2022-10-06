Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown After Spotting Odd Coincidence
Christine Brown said of the show's patriarch, "I don't think Kody is equal with his time," and Reddit users are writing that Robyn is favored among his wives.
Kody Brown Looks Visibly Upset After Ex 'Independent Woman' Christine Snubs 27th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like reality has hit Kody Brown quite hard. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch began to really see how unhappy now-ex-wife Christine was in their marriage. The TLC episode was filmed when the former flames would have been celebrating 27 years together, though...
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling $6K Utah Retreat at Bed and Breakfast: ‘Absolutely Insane’
Facing backlash. Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah. Meri, 51, took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to reveal that her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner. “If you...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Seemingly Shades Dad Kody: ‘No True Man of the House’
Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown may not be the only sons Sister Wives star Kody Brown is feuding with at the moment. His only son with former wife Christine Brown, Paedon Brown, seemingly threw major shade at his father in a recent TikTok video. “Any king that has to say,...
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Admits She’s ‘Crossing a Line’ With Kody Brown Amid Parenting Disagreements
Serious tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown admitted that she was “crossing a line” with her husband, Kody Brown, as they struggled with parenting disagreements due to COVID-19 guidelines. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC show, Kody, 53, organized a Zoom call with Janelle, 53,...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’
Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Which ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Tattoos? See Photos of Kody Brown’s Family Members’ Body Ink
Breaking the rules. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a strict set of rules that he expects his large family to follow. While fans have watched the drama between the patriarch and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown unfold over his COVID-19 protocols, his rules about tattoos have caused equal commotion within the polygamous brood.
