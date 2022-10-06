ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Southwest Detroit youth puts spotlight on Latino figures

They are and were some of the most beloved, influential figures in Hispanic Culture history, and a group of youth in Southwest Detroit is bringing their stories to audiences throughout the city. “And I wanted to make something that actually represented the youth. Something where they have the opportunity to embrace their culture, to embrace their identity and also to learn. Because, I believe that if you don’t learn about your story, how do you embrace it?” said Karilú Alarcón Forshee Creator of “La Carpa” Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker

DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win

Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured

DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor after seizure on sideline during Indiana game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor after having a seizure on the sideline during this weekend’s game at Indiana. Hart, 36, was driven off the field on a stretcher Saturday in the middle of the first quarter. He collapsed on the Michigan sideline during a media timeout and was down for several minutes before being taken to the hospital at Indiana University.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race

Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus

DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions. First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by...
DETROIT, MI

