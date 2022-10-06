Read full article on original website
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southwest Detroit youth puts spotlight on Latino figures
They are and were some of the most beloved, influential figures in Hispanic Culture history, and a group of youth in Southwest Detroit is bringing their stories to audiences throughout the city. “And I wanted to make something that actually represented the youth. Something where they have the opportunity to embrace their culture, to embrace their identity and also to learn. Because, I believe that if you don’t learn about your story, how do you embrace it?” said Karilú Alarcón Forshee Creator of “La Carpa” Theatre.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arab American National Museum hosts Grand Gala in Dearborn this weekend
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Arab American National Museum is hosting its annual gala event to raise money to support the Dearborn-based museum, the only one of its kind in the country. The museum’s grand gala is Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., at The Henry Hotel in Dearborn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win
Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit school band raising money to perform at HBCU homecoming celebration
DETROIT – A Detroit school band is raising money for a trip where they will perform at an HBCU. The Mighty Rockets Drumline of George Crocket Academy is working to send students to perform at a homecoming celebration in Praire, Texas. “I’m one of two captains on the drumline,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor SPARK presents FastTrack Awards to 22 organizations with impressive growth records
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK celebrated 22 of the Ann Arbor area’s fastest-growing “gazelle” organizations with its 24th annual FastTrack Awards. The awards concluded the first day of a2Tech360, a week-long series of events promoting the Ann Arbor area and its ecosystem of innovation. Ranging...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured
DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire marshal ends Dearborn school board meeting early due to disorderly crowd
DEARBORN, Mich. – A fire marshal has ended a Dearborn school board meeting early due to the crowd becoming disorderly. The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments. The situation...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Members of the National Action Network are demanding that Detroit police release the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks that happened on Oct. 2. Burks was suffering from a mental health emergency in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor after seizure on sideline during Indiana game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor after having a seizure on the sideline during this weekend’s game at Indiana. Hart, 36, was driven off the field on a stretcher Saturday in the middle of the first quarter. He collapsed on the Michigan sideline during a media timeout and was down for several minutes before being taken to the hospital at Indiana University.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race
Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus
DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions. First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by...
