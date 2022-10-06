ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware’s Cancer Mortality Rates Further Decline As DPH Releases Annual Cancer Incidence And Mortality Report

DOVER, DE (Oct. 10, 2022) – Delaware’s cancer mortality, or death, rate has further declined, according to the latest cancer data from the Division of Public Health (DPH). Between 2005 and 2019, mortality rates for cancer at all locations throughout the body, known as all-site cancer, decreased an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and the U.S. The state remains 15th highest in the U.S. for the timeframe of 2015-2019, which is unchanged from previous periods. Delaware also ranks 13th highest nationally for cancer incidence during the same period.
DHSS Seeks Community Engagement as Agency Expands Project to Reimagine Service Delivery

NEW CASTLE (Oct. 10, 2022) – As part of its strategic plan to make access to services easier for Delawareans across the state, the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will begin a critical community engagement phase in which the public can weigh in on the kinds of changes they want to see. For years, DHSS has heard about the difficulty Delawareans have in accessing and navigating such services such as general assistance, emergency assistance services, food benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), emergency housing, Medicaid, and more.
DELAWARE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FLU CASES, INCLUDING FIRST PEDIATRIC FLU CASE, CONFIRMING FLU IS STATEWIDE

DOVER, DE (Oct. 11, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing two new laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, one each in New Castle and Sussex counties for the 2022-2023 flu season. The cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman, and an unvaccinated child under 5 years – old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. The new cases now confirm influenza in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
Medicare Assistance Bureau: 10 Tips for Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

Free one-on-one counseling saved consumers more than a half million dollars in 2021. As the October 15 to December 7 Medicare Open Enrollment quickly approaches, the Delaware Department of Insurance and its Medicare Assistance Bureau (DMAB) are sharing their annual consumer information announcement. During Medicare Open Enrollment, consumers can join,...
