DOVER, DE (Oct. 10, 2022) – Delaware’s cancer mortality, or death, rate has further declined, according to the latest cancer data from the Division of Public Health (DPH). Between 2005 and 2019, mortality rates for cancer at all locations throughout the body, known as all-site cancer, decreased an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and the U.S. The state remains 15th highest in the U.S. for the timeframe of 2015-2019, which is unchanged from previous periods. Delaware also ranks 13th highest nationally for cancer incidence during the same period.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO