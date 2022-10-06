Read full article on original website
Za Za Ramah
4d ago
Lord PLEASE let this baby come home. 😩😩😫 PLEASE GOD NOT THE BABIES. 😩 PLEASE DELIVER THEM ALL OUT OF THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY IN JESUS'S NAME I PRAY NOW.. 😤😩😩😩.. Amen. 😔 #ThisShiiDontMakeNoSense #AndISaidWhatISaid😤😫🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭
Reply(2)
19
Cat9
4d ago
ANOTHER 'Fishy' Story on the 'Mysterious "Disappearance"' of a Child. Tragic for this poor Baby. How do you not notice until 6am your Baby isn't in his Crib? Too creepy in my opinion.
Reply(4)
7
Funnyuask
4d ago
Noticed at 6am? No child goes missing in the night. I believe we will read about the parents killed him, probably the dad....
Reply
5
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
counton2.com
Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.”. McCarta said...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
weisradio.com
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
californiaexaminer.net
Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child
According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
Chatham County Police: evidence found that will help move case of missing toddler forward
The search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon is no longer only a missing child investigation.
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash On Highway 17 (Savannah, GA)
Authorities responded to a three-car crash on Highway 17 that claimed a life. According to the police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound on the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WJCL
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
WJCL
A Georgia State Patrol K-9 dies after being shot by a murder suspect
CLAXTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is mourning the loss of a K-9 killed in the line of duty. Figo was killed during a traffic stop, shot by a man wanted for murder. Clayton County Police were conducting a murder investigation when they spotted their suspect in the victim's vehicle.
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
wtoc.com
Single vehicle accident causes power outage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WTGS
1 injured, passenger dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead and one was injured after a crash in Beaufort County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1 a.m. on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. Pye said a 1996 Honda...
Talmadge Bridge reopened after fatal 3 car accident
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A fatal three car collision caused the Talmadge Bridge to shut down temporarily early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 just after 5:00 a.m. The vehicle ran off the road, smashed into a concrete barrier and spun out […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
