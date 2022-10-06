ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Za Za Ramah
4d ago

Lord PLEASE let this baby come home. 😩😩😫 PLEASE GOD NOT THE BABIES. 😩 PLEASE DELIVER THEM ALL OUT OF THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY IN JESUS'S NAME I PRAY NOW.. 😤😩😩😩.. Amen. 😔 #ThisShiiDontMakeNoSense #AndISaidWhatISaid😤😫🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭

Cat9
4d ago

ANOTHER 'Fishy' Story on the 'Mysterious "Disappearance"' of a Child. Tragic for this poor Baby. How do you not notice until 6am your Baby isn't in his Crib? Too creepy in my opinion.

Funnyuask
4d ago

Noticed at 6am? No child goes missing in the night. I believe we will read about the parents killed him, probably the dad....

counton2.com

Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.”. McCarta said...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopened after fatal 3 car accident

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A fatal three car collision caused the Talmadge Bridge to shut down temporarily early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 just after 5:00 a.m. The vehicle ran off the road, smashed into a concrete barrier and spun out […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
