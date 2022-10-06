Camilla Luddington’s Husband: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Matthew Alan

Image Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Camilla Luddington is a fan-favorite actress on the long-running series Grey’s Anatomy. The English-born actress has been a staple of the show since 2012 in the starring role as Dr. Jo Wilson. Aside from the classic hospital drama, Camilla, 38, is also well-known for voicing the famed video game character Lara Croft in the classic Tomb Raider series.

Camilla and Matthew have been married since 2019. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Her role on Grey’s Anatomy isn’t her only long-term commitment. Camilla has been married to Matthew Alan, 42, for three years, and they seem so in love. Find out more about Matthew and the actress’s marriage here!

How did Camilla and Matthew meet?

While Camilla is a beloved actress for her role on Grey’s and Matthew is an established actor, the couple actually met long before they both got their big breaks. The actress revealed that the two first crossed paths when they had a restaurant job in a 2018 interview on Today. “Way back in the day, we actually waited tables together when we first got to Los Angeles,” she said. While it’s not clear if that’s when they first got together, they definitely go way back together. The couple got engaged in 2018, shortly after Matthew made a guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy.

Matthew is also an actor

As mentioned before, Matthew is also an actor. While he hasn’t had any long-standing roles that have lasted quite as long as his wife’s tenure on Grey’s, he’s appeared in a number of critically-acclaimed series. Most notably, he played Seth Massey in the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, and he’s also had recurring parts in the shows Snowfall and Castle Rock. Most recently, he played Officer Joseph Gabrish in the Jeffrey Dahmer mini-series Monster.

They got married in 2019

After years of dating, the pair officially tied the knot in a ceremony on August 17, 2019. Camilla had announced that Matthew had proposed in a January 2018 Instagram post. “Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve. I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!” she wrote, sharing a photo of her daughter reaching for the ring.

Camilla and Matthew attend the premiere of ‘Castle Rock’ together. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Camilla shared so many photos from their wedding with a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean on her Instagram. She opened up about the wedding in an interview with People. “The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” she said. “We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

What has Camilla said about her husband?

Camilla regularly shares photos of her husband and kids on her Instagram, and it’s clear they have a loving relationship. Even though they seem totally in love, Camilla has revealed that Matthew got a tad jealous when her character got married on Grey’s Anatomy in a September 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was leaving that morning and he was like, ‘Bye! Good luck with your wedding to someone else,'” she joked. “We shot our TV wedding at a place called Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, and Matt came to visit the set and he stepped on and we were like, ‘Damn!’ Because it was so gorgeous and they do weddings there and he was like, ‘We could have done it here, but now you and Alex have taken it!”‘

Matthew and Camilla have two kids

Camilla regularly refers to her and her husband as “mom and dad” on her Instagram, and part of that is because they have two children. The couple announced that they welcomed their first daughter Hayden, 5, in an Instagram post in April 2017. Camilla joked that Hayden thinks she’s a “superhero” in a 2022 interview with Elle. Camilla announced that she was pregnant with her second child in March 2020. She shared that she gave birth to her son Lucas, 2, in August of that year. “Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion,” she wrote on Instagram.