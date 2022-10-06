Read it and reap: Aurora’s public libraries are the beneficiaries of the city’s largest used book store

Read full article on original website
Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on
LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
10 Local Theater Performances to Look Forward to This Fall
The COVID-19 pandemic brought numerous cancellations and rescheduled show dates. But many of those postponed performances are finally returning to the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ (DCPA) Buell Theatre, including Broadway musicals Come From Away and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the The Temptations.
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival
Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter Park
A rendering of the A-Frame Collection that will debut this winter in Winter Park.The A-Frame Club. (Winter Park, CO) The high country’s newest hotel will be a collection of modern A-frame cabins inspired by 1970s ski culture.
Boulder’s Top 5 Highest Rated Fast Food Restaurants
Bon Appetit, a well-known food magazine, named Boulder the “Foodiest Town in America.” Boulder was also named America’s Foodiest Town by CoutureColorado.com and one of the top 10 Foodie Cities by Livability. The following are the top five fast food restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, according to the...
Pipe smoke, loose lights, unexplained feng shui: What to expect when visiting the Molly Brown House
While conducting a leisurely fall walk through the Capitol Hill neighborhood, you might come across the structure built in the 1880s that has both preserved the unsinkable history of Molly Brown, and the hauntings that some have experienced while inside.
Colorado Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
Weld County Case to get National Attention
With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students
What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
Englewood tiny home builder back in court following new customer allegations
The owner of Holy Ground Tiny Homes, an Englewood-based nonprofit that builds and delivers homes to people across the country, is back in court amid new customer allegations.
Marshall raises more donations than Huffman in Highlands Ranch race
Campaign donations in the race for the Colorado House District 43, which covers all of Highlands Ranch, slightly favor the Democratic candidate in an area that has historically leaned red. Bob Marshall, the Democratic candidate running against incumbent Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman, has raised $39,127 in donations compared to Huffman’s...
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Brazen theft at Aurora liquor store caught on camera
An SUV crashed into an Aurora liquor store in a daring burglary and it was all caught on video.
Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store
Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
