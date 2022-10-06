ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items

By Morgan Whitley
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., the suspect stole over $30,000 worth of items from the Northfield neighborhood. In the Northfield neighborhood are multiple shops, a Target, a Bass Pro Shops, and many others.

  This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
    This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
    This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
    This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
    This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
This wasn’t the first high-dollar crime the suspect carried out. According to DPD, the suspect also committed two other costly thefts in Westminster.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Comments / 13

Mar Mar
5d ago

Thanks to Governor Polis soft on crime policies Colorado has turned into a cesspool of violent crime and drugs

Reply(2)
8
Plumb Joy
4d ago

Why stores big and small stores don't have good enough security camera set ups to capture criminals from the parking lot to the store and back including the make, model license plate and vin number is baffling and why can't cops better match head shots, tattoos etc to their mug shot system?

Reply(2)
2
 

