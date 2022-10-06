Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.
According to the Denver Police Department, on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., the suspect stole over $30,000 worth of items from the Northfield neighborhood. In the Northfield neighborhood are multiple shops, a Target, a Bass Pro Shops, and many others.
This wasn’t the first high-dollar crime the suspect carried out. According to DPD, the suspect also committed two other costly thefts in Westminster.
The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram truck.
Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 13