DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Gas prices in Michigan are continuing the upward trend, rising 19 cents compared to last week. AAA is reporting that drivers are now paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO