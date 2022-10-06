ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkzo.com

AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 19 cents from a week ago

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Gas prices in Michigan are continuing the upward trend, rising 19 cents compared to last week. AAA is reporting that drivers are now paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.
