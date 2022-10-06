Read full article on original website
Cass County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 Instant Game
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store on East Sherwood Street in Decatur, about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 19 cents from a week ago
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Gas prices in Michigan are continuing the upward trend, rising 19 cents compared to last week. AAA is reporting that drivers are now paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.
